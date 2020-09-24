Kristin Cavallari Poses Topless In Just A Thong Bikini On A Boat: ‘Pretending It’s Positano’

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy shot taken while she was out enjoying some time on the water. Kristin stood near the boom of a boat, placing one hand on what appeared to be the sail as she gazed towards the gently rippling body of water surrounding her. Several boats were visible in the distance, and stunning structures were positioned all along a slowly rising hill. The sky above was a pale shade of blue and the sun shone down, although Kristin’s back was in the shade.

She flaunted her fit figure in a pair of skimpy white thong bikini bottoms and nothing else. The bottoms featured a triangular patch of fabric positioned over her lower back, and two strips that stretched low over her hips. The garment showcased her pert posterior to perfection, and also revealed a set of tan lines she had from a pair of thong swimwear that sat a bit lower on her hips. Her toned thighs and shapely calves were also visible in the shot.

She went topless, and had one hand raised while the other appeared to be across her chest or stomach. A hint of a tan line was visible on her upper body as well, and the sun-kissed skin on her back was on full display.

Kristin’s blond locks hung down her back in wind-swept waves, with a few strands blowing in front of her stunning features.

She paired the smoking-hot snap with a cheeky caption that indicated she was dreaming of future vacations, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling share. The post racked up over 58,400 likes within just 45 minutes of going live, including a like from country crooner Maren Morris. It also received 1,672 comments from Kristin’s eager audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Suns out buns out,” one fan wrote, loving the revealing bottoms.

“Pretending I look like that when I’m on a boat,” another follower added, referencing Kristin’s caption.

“I’m going to need you to post your full workout routine, specifically the booty portion as soon as possible, please and thank you,” a third fan remarked.

“Love that she’s living her best life,” another fan chimed in, including a heart emoji and praise hands emoji in her comment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kristin shared a snap in which she rocked a white crop top and several layered gold necklaces for a gorgeous look. She extended both arms towards the camera, capturing the selfie, and looked gorgeous as the sun shone down on her. She appeared to be in the middle of the same body of water that was featured in her latest share, and clarified in the geotag that the shot was taken on Catalina Island.