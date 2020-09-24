Sara Underwood Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Dress With A Plunging Neckline In Greece

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot taken while she was abroad in Greece. The image was captured by photographer Steve Bitanga, and Sara made sure to tag him in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Sara stood at the bottom of a narrow, winding stairway with a rustic feel. Countless colorful buildings were visible in the background, set on a hill, and the sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue.

Sara’s bombshell body remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she flaunted her curves in a maxi dress with several revealing elements. The garment was sleeveless, leaving Sara’s slender arms on display, and she placed one hand on either side of her on the stone sides of the staircase. The front of her dress had a plunging neckline that dipped nearly all the way to her belly button, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

The piece had a belted detail at the waist crafted from the same gingham fabric that the rest of the garment was created from. The bow at her waist defined her hourglass figure before the material cascaded down to her ankles. The skirt portion of the dress was a maxi length, but it featured two scandalously high slits on either side, leaving her thighs almost entirely exposed.

Sara was barefoot in the shot, and she looked like a Grecian goddess as she posed in the rustic spot. She had a floppy-brimmed hat atop her blond locks, and her hair cascaded down her chest in defined curls. She tilted her head upwards slightly as she gazed at the camera, flaunting her ample assets in the steamy photo.

Her followers absolutely loved the sexy share, and the post received over 47,900 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 243 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Hope you can travel soon again around the world,” one fan wrote, loving her snaps from exotic destinations.

“Gorgeous,” another follower added simply, including two flame emoji in his remark.

“Such beautiful views!!” a third fan commented.

“I need a girl like this,” another follower remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a double update in which she posed in the scenic landscape of the Pacific Northwest. She perched on a large log wearing a figure-hugging white ensemble that came to just below her knees, paired with Converse sneakers for a casual look. Her blond locks had been dyed a few shades darker for fall, as she revealed in the caption, and she looked gorgeous in the shots.