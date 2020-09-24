Model Cindy Mello Flaunts Petite Figure, Poses On The Floor In Knee-High Boots

Brazilian model Cindy Mello took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon with a sexy selfie that thrilled her 1.1 million followers. The lithe brunette rocked a stunning ensemble that beautifully accentuated all her curves as she caught some pre-weekend vibes, as mentioned in her caption.

Cindy wore a tight pair of pants that appeared to made of a shiny, textured vinyl. They featured a rich, burgundy-brown shade that added a bit of color to her otherwise black outfit. A high waist encircled the most slender part of her torso and closed with two buttons in the center.

The fabric clung to her body, and stretched in highlighted creases across her shapely hips and the uppermost part of her thighs.

She took the racy appearance up a notch with her footwear, which was a pair of knee-high boots with towering square heels. They looked soft and supple, seemingly constructed of black suede, and had a faint grid pattern that reflected bits of tinsel-silver light.

Cindy’s crop-top left a section of her petite midriff bare. It had wide straps that rested over both slim shoulders and a low, square neckline above which the alluring swell of her cleavage could be seen.

She posed on the ground with her knees bent and spread wide apart. Her right leg was folded in front of her body, with the heel of her boot almost touching her other knee. Her left leg was in a similar position, but out to the side of her frame.

Her pert derriere was lifted a few inches off the ground, and Cindy balanced her weight between her legs and upon her extended right arm, upon which she propped herself. Her right hand was wrapped around a rectangular-shaped clutch that sat on the carpet next to her. The designer accessory featured gold-colored clasps and an elegant pattern.

Cindy topped off the look with a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Nearly 40,000 of Cindy’s hit the “like” button in the first few hours after the post was uploaded, and almost 200 people flooded the comments section with love for her polished look.

“Outfit on point…Next Marvel super hero?” flattered one fan.

“I am obsessed with this outfit,” agreed a second person, who added a heart-eyes emoji to emphasize their statement.

“The most beautiful woman in the world by far,” raved a third follower.

“Whoopee!! Have a good one my lovely!!” exclaimed a fourth person, referring to her happy comment about the weekend arriving soon.