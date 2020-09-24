Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Curves & Killer Abs In Body-Hugging Gym Gear

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her curvaceous figure in a form-fitting outfit for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was photographed in a tight sports bra and leggings combo that accentuated her curves.

The Irish stunner is known for doling out exercise tips, and in this update she was shot after going extra hard in a training session. She stood in front of a blank gray wall in a gym, and there were exercise machines on either side of her.

O’Mahony faced the camera, but turned her hips slightly to the side. Her right leg was straight, but she stood on the toes of her left foot to help embellish her legs. The popular YouTuber had her long dark hair in a long single braid, and her bangs were in loose strands. She raised her right hand to pull up the end of her hair, while her left arm hung by her side. There was a smile across her gorgeous face as she looked directly into the lens.

The 22-year-old rocked a gray sports bra that had a thick band along the bottom and hugged tightly around her chest to highlight her assets. O’Mahony also sported light turquoise-colored leggings that outlined her defined legs. She had on a pair of all-white sneakers, and accessorized with a black watch on her left wrist. Her tanned skin popped against the gray backdrop, and viewers were treated to a glimpse of her sculpted midsection and chiseled arms. The pose offered a hint of her curvy backside.

For the caption, O’Mahony joked that seeing her in braids meant she was about to have an intense workout, and mentioned how happy she was to be back to her regular training routine. She added flex and cry-laughing emoji along with several hashtags including “#upperbody” before uploading the snap on Thursday.

Many of the model’s 688,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pic, and nearly 14,000 made their way to the like button in just over five hours after it went live. O’Mahony’s replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji, and fans flooded the comment section with compliments about her stunning physique.

“Beautiful outfit and your leggings hug your amazing figure so well!” one admirer responded.

“Okay obsessed with you,” a follower wrote.

“Your shape babe,” another replied while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“You are my inspiration!!! And the reason why I’ve been successfully teaching for like 4 days straight,” a fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her jaw-dropping body in a pink ensemble.