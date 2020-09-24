Gabby Epstein Unbuttons Shorts To Reveal Tiny Bikini Bottoms That Match Sedona Landscape

Gabby noted that her bikini was the same color as the rock formations in the background.

Australian model Gabby Epstein rocked an earthy ensemble that revealed a lot of skin in the scorching hot Instagram update that she shared with her 2.3 million followers on Thursday. She looked like she was trying to beat the heat by stripping down during her trip to Sedona, Arizona.

In her photo, Gabby wore a terracotta-colored bikini top. It was a strapless bandeau with a large cutout detail in the center that displayed an eyeful of cleavage. The garment had a wide under-bust band and a knotted detail in the upper center. The design made it look as though Gabby had tied the thick straps of a triangle top together between her breasts.

The adventurous model also wore a pair of olive green khaki shorts. The short bottoms were perfect for hiking. However, she seemed to be in the process of removing them. The front of the shorts was completely undone. Gabby gripped the waistband and provocatively tugged it down to reveal the bare skin of her narrow hips.

Underneath her shorts, she had on a pair of scanty bikini bottoms that matched her top. The lower half of her two-piece included a thin string that formed the sides and waist. The stretchy band was strung through the tiny front panel, which featured a ruched design. A few small metal rings decorated the string, which appeared to be adjustable. Gabby wore the sides pulled up high to accentuate the curves of her hips. Her sexy outfit also showcased her small waist, washboard stomach, and toned thighs.

Gabby’s only visible accessory was a silver Star of David pendant necklace. Her blond hair was styled in a loose braid, which was tossed over her right shoulder.

In the caption of her post, the model noted that the color palette of her location included a hue that matched her swimsuit. If she turned around, she would have a breathtaking view of some of Sedona’s famous red sandstone formations. The mesas’ rusty color really stood out against the azure sky and the fluffy white clouds scattered across it.

Gabby stood on a dirt road that was the same orangish-red color. There was some desert vegetation in the distance behind her, including a number of scrubby green trees and shrubs.

Her latest vacation photo racked up over 26,000 likes and 200 comments during the first hour it was up on her account.

“Pretty as a picture, never has the desert looked so good,” read one message.

“Is there scenery in the background?” another admirer wrote.

“You look like a ridiculously sexy park ranger!” a third fan added.

“Absolutely beautiful, by far one of the most attractive ladies on Instagram,” said a fourth commenter.