‘DWTS’ Pros Witney Carson & Lindsay Arnold Flaunt Twin Baby Bumps In Adorable Instagram Upload

Both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson of Dancing with the Stars are expecting their first babies within the next few months. On Thursday afternoon, Witney shared a photo on her Instagram page showing the two best friends together, flaunting their nearly matching baby bumps.

Shortly after announcing their pregnancies, Witney and her husband Carson McAllister revealed that they would be welcoming a boy this winter. Prior to that, Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick shared that they’d be adding a girl to their family in November.

Now, it seemed that it was time for Lindsay’s baby shower and naturally, Witney attended. The two women have been very close friends since their childhoods, so sharing these pregnancy experiences together seems special to them as well as to their fans. The photo that the Dancing with the Stars personality shared on Instagram showed the two ladies standing side-by-side, both of them cradling their growing bellies.

Witney wore white sneakers, a beige knit dress that hugged her figure, and what appeared to be a suede jacket for her evening out. Lindsay went with sandals and a flowery, flowy dress for what seemed to be a celebration in her honor. Both dancers smiled as the posed and tilted their heads toward one another.

“I miss you two on DWTS but wow what a great production you’ve both got going! Congratulations!” a fan commented.

Both Witney and Lindsay chose to sit out Season 29 of DWTS this fall due to their pregnancies, and it was clear that people were missing watching them compete with celebrity contestants. Despite not being cast members this time around, they both have kept people updated via social media and have frequently weighed in on the current competition and cast.

“Beautiful ladies. Missing watching you two dance this season, but so very happy for these precious babies,” a supporter noted.

“Those babies are going to be dancers like you, two partners in crime. How cool is that. Beautiful ladies. Miss not seeing you on the show. Best Wishes!” detailed another supporter.

“you’re both GLOWING!! i’m so excited for you two!!” someone else said.

Lindsay and Witney’s baby bumps have grown quite a bit in the past couple of months. However, both Dancing with the Stars personalities has a little way to go yet before they are slated to deliver. That likely means that additional updates will come from both of them in the weeks ahead and DWTS love having the opportunity to follow both of them along on this exciting journey.