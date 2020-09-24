Donald Trump Rips ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden For Calling Another Early Lid On Campaign Activities: ‘Low Energy’

In a Thursday tweet, President Donald Trump ripped into Democrat Joe Biden for calling an early lid on campaign activities, The Hill reported.

The Democratic Party nominee’s team called a lid shortly after 9 a.m. this morning, which means that he will not be available to members of the press or make any public appearances for the rest of the day.

Biden has said that he is off the trail in order to prepare for the upcoming presidential debates.

According to Trump, however, this is a clear sign that the Democrat is unfit for office.

“Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest!” Trump tweeted.

“He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President!!!”

While it is not out of the ordinary for a candidate to reduce appearances days before a debate, Biden’s team, it seems, has a habit of calling an early lid.

As Breitbart News pointed out via Twitter, in the month of September, Biden has been unavailable 9 full days. This is particularly unusual because there are only 40 days until the election.

“If he announces one more in the upcoming week, he will have hidden out for a full third of the penultimate month before the election,” the tweet read.

But, as The Hill noted, this is not unusual behavior for Biden, who has “kept out of the public eye for much of his campaign.”

The former vice president has benefited from this strategy, given that Trump has been trailing him in the polls all summer, with voters focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, Trump has been closing the once-enormous polling gap in key states. In fact, latest polling showed him ahead in the critical battlegrounds of Arizona and Florida.

Some Democrats have warned that this may not be an effective strategy, arguing that the candidate needs to spend more time presenting his ideas to voters and members of the press.

Others have claimed that Biden may not be ready to debate Trump.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump and his allies have pointed to Biden’s reluctance to appear in public as evidence of his cognitive decline.

The commander-in-chief has repeatedly accused his opponent of “hiding” from media scrutiny and suggested that he is suffering from dementia.

“Joe doesn’t know he’s alive,” Trump told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace in an interview.

Biden has dismissed these attacks, arguing that they are a distraction from Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and other failures of the administration.