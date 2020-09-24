Rhian Sugden Flaunts Her Perfect Model Body In A Black Lace Lingerie Set

British model Rhian Sugden is well-known among her social media followers for posting her racy photographs from time to time. Thursday, September 24, was no exception, as the blond bombshell logged into her Instagram account and uploaded yet another sultry pic.

In the snapshot, Rhian — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Celebrity Big Brother — rocked a provocate, black lingerie set. It comprised a black bra with mesh detailing on its wings. The tiny garment drew attention toward her bare midriff and smooth back.

Rhian teamed the brassiere with matching panties and a lace garter attached to a pair of sheer stockings. The risqué ensemble showed off a glimpse of her pert derriere as well as her toned thighs.

The 34-year-old model wore her blond tressed down. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a silver ring. According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is her hometown.

The shoot took place in a nondescript room, next to wooden floating drawers. She struck a side pose and bent one of her knees. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Rhian informed users that her lingerie set was from the designer brand, Honey Birdette, adding that she is very fond of her bras and panties collection.

She also tagged the founder of Honey Birdette Eloise Monaghan as well as her photographer James Rudland for acknowledgement.

Within two hours of posting, the pic garnered more than 6,200 likes. In addition, several of Rhian’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“You definitely do [have the best collection] but you are the one that makes the underwear so breathtakingly beautiful, gorgeous, sexy, hot and truly amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“Absolute angel. Simply perfect. Impossible to look better than this!” another user chimed in.

“It’s a good thing for us that you also have the best body for your underwear collection too!!” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow, you look absolutely stunning as always, Rhian. I hope you are doing well,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Lauren Anderson and Alice Goodwin.

