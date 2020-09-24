Former NBA Player Landry Fields Reportedly Joining Atlanta Hawks As Assistant GM

The Atlanta Hawks and team president/general manager Travis Schlenk have expanded their front office staff, reportedly adding a notable former NBA player to the mix. According to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN senior basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski, former New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors wing Landry Fields is joining the franchise as its new assistant GM.

Fields, who is just 32 years old himself, joins a Hawks organization that features a roster brimming with young talent. Headlined by All-Star combo guard Trae Young and versatile power forward John Collins, Atlanta has added a number of impressive players through the NBA Draft of in recent years, including 2019 lottery picks DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish, as well as sharpshooting forward Kevin Huerter.

However, after showing some promise during a 29-win campaign in 2018-19, the team logged a record of just 20-47 during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Given the club’s need to further develop the talent already on the roster, as well as identify prospects who fit the Hawks’ current timeline and culture, Fields could make an impact as part of the basketball operations team.

For his part, Fields — who had been serving as general manager for the San Antonio Spurs’ G-League affiliate in Austin, Texas for the last year — has said that developing players on and off the court has been an important focus for him since he made the transition from the court to the front office.

“I like to consider myself one with a developmental mindset. That doesn’t just apply to my job or the G-League, but who I am as a person. That’s how I operate,” he said in a feature for the G-League’s official site.

“I don’t just love player potential, but human potential and seeing it to its fullest potential,” Fields said. “I love empowering and helping players build a vision with our staff, and then leveraging all the resources I can.”

Fields first gained notoriety in the association during his rookie season with the Knicks in 2010-11. Despite beginning his career as a second-round pick, he made New York’s roster and started in 81 of 82 games for the club, averaging 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest and making over 39 percent of his three-point shots, per Basketball Reference.

Consequently, he was twice named Rookie of the Month and went on to earn All-Rookie honors at the end of the year.

After two seasons with the Knicks, Fields joined the Toronto Raptors. However, injuries brought his playing career to a premature end after just five years. In 2016, he joined the Spurs organization as a scout, before eventually becoming involved with its affiliate club.

