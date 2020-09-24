Yaslen Clemente Showcases Amazing Curves In Skimpy Top And Skintight Shorts

Bombshell Yaslen Clemente sent hearts racing on Thursday, September 24, when she uploaded an eye-catching new photo of herself to her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was photographed in a hallway as she situated herself in the center in the frame and struck a sexy pose. She posed with her right hand on her locks, and her left hand on her inner left thigh. She popped her booty out and bent her left leg. She wore a pout on her face and directed her gaze straight at the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her highlighted locks were parted to the right and styled in natural-looking waves; it’s a hairstyle she frequently sports. Her nails also appeared perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

The model’s killer curves were on show as she wore a revealing ensemble that accentuated her hourglass figure. The light gray top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the garment with matching formfitting booty shorts that highlighted her hips, while their high-rise design drew eyes to her slim core. She finished off the look with a matching thin cover-up that fell to her calves.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that she has “thunder thighs,” and that she gets it “from [her] momma.” She also revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by My PASSERELLA, an online clothing brand.

The photo was received with a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 8,000 likes in just 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 100 admirers took to the comments section to verbalize their thoughts on the model’s figure, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“You are absolutely, stunningly beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a string of flower, smiley-face, and yellow heart emoji to the compliment.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST person in it,” a second fan chimed in, filling the comment with fire, red heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Love the thighs,” gushed a third admirer.

“You are so unbelievably sweet and so gorgeous,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their sentiment with a red heart emoji.

The model is no stranger to showing off her insane figure on Instagram. On September 22, she shared a post in which she sported a scanty pink bikini that sent users into a frenzy.