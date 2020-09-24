Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth & Franco Coordinate Further With Scotty

General Hospital spoilers for Friday’s episode tease that viewers will learn more about the sneaky plan put together by Franco, Elizabeth, and Scotty. Some fans had speculated that the three might be working together to set up Ava and Nikolas, and now that has finally been confirmed. By the looks of things, more background on how this scheme was put together will come during the September 25 show.

It was expected that during Thursday’s General Hospital, fans would learn who had texted both Nikolas and Ava, and indeed they did. Some viewers had pieced together that it might be Scott, and a few wondered if he might have been put up to this by Elizabeth and Franco.

Shortly after the September 24 show started, it was confirmed that Scott was the one who met with both Nik and Ava at the pier to blackmail them. However, it wasn’t until the end of the airing that it was confirmed he was doing this in conjunction with Franco and Liz.

According to SheKnows Soaps, viewers will see a big mix of storylines during Friday’s show. There’s action involving Brook Lynn, Ned, and Olivia’s conflicts as well as time with Cameron and Josslyn together. Alexis gets support from Valentin as well, and the sneak peek teased that everybody would see more with Scott, Liz, and Franco too.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The General Hospital preview showed Scott telling his son and daughter-in-law that they had Nikolas and Ava right where they wanted them. At this point, neither Nik nor his wife seems to have any clue whatsoever that they were both set up with those kisses or that Scott is doing more than looking for a big personal payday with this blackmail scheme.

Until now, Liz and Franco seemed to be doing a thorough job of making it seem like they were at odds with one another. Based on the reactions from General Hospital fans on social media, many approve of this twist and scheme.

“What I love about this is that #Friz are two very smart, very clever people who were completely underestimated by two avowed schemers. I’d be p*ssed if my friends chose money over messing with my marriage and family, too. A little flipping of the script is warranted,” noted one General Hospital fan via Twitter.

“Well that was fun! I enjoyed Scott getting in on the action and Friz scheming,” detailed another person on Twitter.

Will Elizabeth and Franco have the courage to keep pushing this, or will one of them crumble and back off? Will Ava and Nikolas find out that the people they had been manipulating caught on and turned the tables on them? General Hospital spoilers hint that there’s a lot more to come with this storyline and everybody will be anxious to see where it all heads next.