Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting A Baby Boy In ‘Early 2021’: See Her Bump

The 'This Is Us' star shared the happy news on Instagram on the same day she began filming Season 5 of the hit NBC show.

Mandy Moore is pregnant! The This Is Us actress made the announcement on Thursday, letting her fans know that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith will be welcoming a baby boy in “early 2021.” This is the actress’ first child.

In two black and white photos shared to her Instagram page, the 36-year-old TV star and singer showed off her baby bump. In the first pic, Goldsmith cradled his wife’s bump as she posed in a floral-printed dress, and a second shot was a close-up of both expectant parents’ hands on the mom-to-be’s belly. Goldsmith also shared the series of happy photos in an Instagram post which can be seen here.

With more than 4 million followers on her social media account, it’s no surprise that Moore received plenty of congratulations and well wishes from fans and famous friends in the comments section to her post.

“Congratulations, queen!” came a heart-filled comment from the official This Is Us account.

“Baby’s cominggggggg,” wrote her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelchi Watson, who plays Moore’s daughter-in-law, Beth Pearson, on the NBC hit.

“The day has finally arrived. This post saved 2020!” another fan wrote.

“CONGRATS!” another fan added. “I’m sure you and Taylor will be fantastic parents, and these past 4 years playing a mom will probably come in handy now haha.”

Moore, who married Goldsmith in 2018, previously told Daily Mail TV that she hoped to have kids of her own “sooner than later.” At the time, the still-engaged actress said that playing a mom of three on a show that celebrates family to such a large degree made her think about her own future family.

Moore’s pregnancy announcement was shared on the same day that her This Is Us family returned to the set of the NBC drama series to begin filming Season 5 following an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pic posted by showrunner Dan Fogelman, Moore sported a large baby bump to film a scene that appears to be set when her character was pregnant with triplets in 1980. The pregnant star was wearing a face mask in the photo, as was her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia.

And in a clip shared to her Instagram story, Moore was dressed in her 1980s attire to play matriarch Rebecca Pearson as she gave fans a peek at the socially distanced set and made a comment that rings even more true now given her big news: “Mama Pearson ready to go.”