Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting A Baby Boy In ‘Early 2021’: See Her Bump

Mandy Moore is pregnant! The This Is Us actress made the announcement on Thursday, letting her fans know that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith will be welcoming a baby boy in “early 2021.” This is the actress’ first child.

In two black and white photos shared to her Instagram page, the 36-year-old singer showed off her baby bump. In the first pic, Goldsmith cradled his wife’s bump, and a second shot was a close-up of both expectant parents’ hands on Moore’s belly.

With more than 4 million followers on her account, it’s no surprise that Moore received plenty of congratulations and well wishes from fans and famous friends in the comments section to her social media post.

“Baby’s cominggggggg,” wrote her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelchi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the NBC hit.

The day has finally arrived. This post saved 2020!” another fan wrote.

“CONGRATS!” a third fan added. “I’m sure you and Taylor will be fantastic parents, and these past 4 years playing a mom will probably come in handy now haha.”

The announcement was shared on the same day that her This Is Us family returned to the set to begin filming Season 5 following an extended hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a pic shared by showrunner Dan Fogelman, Moore sported a large baby bump to film a scene that appears to be set when her character was pregnant with triplets in 1980.