‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zoe Receives A Sincere Apology From A Repentant Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 25 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants to make amends. After causing havoc in so many people’s lives, he is finally doing the right thing and asking for forgiveness, per SheKnows Soaps. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is going to receive an apology from the man who broke her heart.

Thomas Turns A New Leaf

Now that Thomas is back in Los Angeles, he needs to make right with those he wronged. He already apologized to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and told her that he did a lot of introspection after leaving the city. He is also spending a lot of time with his son. He hurt Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) a lot by manipulating him in the past and he needs to work on their relationship.

But B&B viewers know that he didn’t only wrong Steffy and Douglas, he devastated Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) as well. The model’s entire world fell apart when her fiancé chose someone else when they were standing at the altar. Until Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) exposed him as a fraud, she thought that they were in love and that he wanted to marry her. In the meantime, he was only using her to manipulate Douglas who would force Hope to marry him. But Thomas has turned over a new leaf and wants to be a better man.

We love to see Zoe smiling again…especially with Carter! ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MhbIocfnzJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2020

Zoe Receives An Apology

According to The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers, Thomas will offer Zoe a sincere apology. He will muster up the courage to make a full confession about how he abused her trust and love for him. He shouldn’t have made her believe that he was falling for her when, in fact, he was already obsessed with Hope. And he definitely should not have abandoned her for Hope when she appeared in a wedding gown.

Zoe is not expecting an apology from him, yet she can see that he means every word that he says. She knows that she has also wronged other people in the past. However, she received forgives for her mistakes. She accepts his apology and tells him that they can put their issues behind them.

Thomas may even hear that Zoe is currently seeing Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Forrester Creations’ attorney. Zoe and Carter are spending a lot of time together and sparks are flying between them, as seen in the above image. Thomas may wish them nothing but the best for the future since Carter is such an upstanding young man. As for Zoe, she will be happy to put this particular chapter behind her.