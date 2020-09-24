Suzy Cortez Flaunts Muscular Legs & Rocks A Visor In Sizzling New Shot

Suzy Cortez traded in her bikini for something just as sexy, sharing the look on social media. The model added the sizzling new shot to her Instagram feed on Thursday, September 24, and it’s earned her love from her 2.4 million fans.

The photo captured Suzy enjoying the sun and a day outdoors. She appeared in the center of the shot, posing in front of a wall of greenery and a metal fence. It looked to be a picture-perfect day with only a few clouds overhead and ample sunshine spilling over her bombshell body.

Suzy positioned herself on the edge of a cream-colored cushion and turned her figure to the side as she directed her gaze into the distance. The corner of a light pink bag could be seen in the seat next to her and several shadows draped over the accessory and cushions.

The Miss Bumbum World 2019 titleholder showed off her bombshell body in a skimpy outfit. She rocked a basic black bra that was tight on her bust, and her cleavage could be seen at the top. The garment was worn low on her chest. The bra cut off near her ribs, and a tease of her stomach could be seen. Her muscular biceps were on display for her audience to admire.

Suzy teamed the look with a pair of curve-hugging spandex shorts that fit tightly on her sculpted lower-half. The shorts were navy and complemented her dark skin while a small amount of white writing could be seen near her waist. The shorts featured an incredibly tiny fit, and the design allowed Suzy to show off her muscular thighs and backside, which have become her most popular features.

Suzy added a layer of protection from the sun with a white visor with textured fabric. The brim extended a few inches in front, causing a shadow to fill the top of her face. She tucked her long, brunette tresses under the visor, and they spilled over her chest and abs.

Within a few minutes of the update going live, fans have given it plenty of attention, including over 3,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

“You 1ooкing beautifu1,” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their post.

“Beautiful love. The most beautiful ever,” a second fan chimed in.

Another fan simply referred to her as a “hottie,” while several others couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Suzy wowed her audience with another racy snap that showed her in a pair of Daisy Dukes and sheer thong panties.