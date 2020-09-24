Kourtney Kardashian Says A ‘Little Prayer’ In Dior Shall & Wide-Legged Pants At Ornate Italian Church

Kourtney Kardashian visits a beautiful Italian locale.

Kourtney Kardashian shared more more striking images from her Italian vacation last summer, this time highlighting a beautifully ornate church in Rome.

In the Instagram series, Kourtney delighted her 102 million followers with shots of the the church’s ceiling and breathtaking interior. The first and fifth photo both detailed the building’s opulent designs, with a dome-shaped roof that connected to the walls of the building via Corinthians-style columns. Various brightly lit, elegant chandeliers dotted the space, illuminating the incredible paintings that made up the roof and parts of the walls, displaying Renaissance-style religious narratives.

Throughout her Instagram series were other photos of Kourtney herself, posing among her magical surroundings. in the second shot, the Poosh blogger stood angelically amid pews with a heavenly light shining down on her from a window above. The long shot detailed her chic, yet sensible outfit, as the petit TV star wore chestnut brown, wide-legged pants and Dior brand scarf of shall, draped over her shoulders.

In the next image, Kourtney showed off her beige, ribbed top and small, black-and-gold sunglasses tucked in the neckline, taking a picture with her phone of herself in a mirror faced toward the ceiling. She also held up her pants with a tan-colored belt and pulled her dark tresses back and up into a sleek, high ponytail.

The fourth image showed Kourtney from the back, the gorgeous church altar in front of her. For the last part of the series, the mother-of-three looked down intently at various prayer candles, holding one in her right hand and captioning her post by quipping that she’d “say a little prayer” for her fans.

Fan support poured in for the post, as Kourtney’s numerous followers shared their love for the reality star’s uniquely dazzling photo set. Over 700,000 followers liked the images while more than 2,800 left comments, thankful for the 41-year-old’s documentation of her trip as well as her fabulous vacation style.

“YES to these trip throwbacks,” commented PR rep Simon Huck, clarifying that Kourtney’s photos were from a past trip, not one she was currently taking amid the pandemic.

“All the destinations you’ve been [to] are gorgeous. Thank you for sharing these memories with us,” gushed an admirer.

“You are my favorite angel,” another fan stated.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía also commented on the post, with a simple red heart and prayer hands emoji.

This photo set from Italy isn’t the first from Kourtney, as she recently shared from the past excursion she said she took “last summer” while on a break. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty blogger uploaded a few stunning images of her time in Portofino, posing seaside in a scarf bandeau top and wide-legged pants. She also posted some beautiful shots of the port filled with boats and some details from the rustic countryside.