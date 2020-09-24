Kristin Cavallari Shoots Down Rumors That She’s Dating ‘Laguna Beach’ Ex Stephen Colletti

Kristin Cavallari set the record straight about rumors that she’s dating her high school boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The jewelry designer told People she is strictly friends with her ex—with no other benefits.

“Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we’re not dating,” she told the magazine.

“That’s the last thing on my mind right now. I’m not interested in anybody right now. I’m happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t really want to put energy into anything else right now.”

Kristin, who split from her husband, Jay Cutler, in April, added that with dating nowhere on her radar right now, she just wants to focus on her Uncommon James business and her kids and friends.

Last month, Kristin thrilled fans when she shared a photo of her sitting on Stephen’s lap, as reported by The Inquisitr. At the time, a source told TMZ that Kristin was simply back in Laguna to visit old pals Stephen and Alex Murrel Johnson, and that there was no romance involved, but this is the first time the former Hills star directly addressed the rumors about her current situation with her former boyfriend.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Even though it was just a friendly visit, the reality star’s followers went crazy over the unexpected reunion, and they continue to ship the exes nearly 15 years after their MTV reality show ended — and despite Kristin’s denial that they are anything more than just good buddies.

In the comments section to Kristin’s latest Instagram photo, a “magic hour’ pic of her relaxing on a boat on Catalina Island, seen here, fans recalled a Laguna Beach episode set on the California island that focused on Kristin and Stephen’s flirty relationship, much to the chagrin of a jealous Lauren Conrad in the real-life love triangle storyline.

“Making me think back to when the LB crew went to Catalina,” another added.

“Careful Kristin, Stephen might be out there in a bear suit on Catalina island…” one fan joked of the new pic, while another wrote “STEPHEN” in all capital letters.

Kristin and Stephen’s relationship was documented on Laguna Beach when ita ired for three seasons on MYV, from 2004 to 2006. The couple’s high school romance ended for good when Stephen went off to college at the University of Southern California. Kristin later went on to take LC’s place on The Hills before settling down with Jay Cutler and having three kids with him.