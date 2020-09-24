WWE News: Iconic Attitude Era Superstar Teases In-Ring Return

“The Hurricane” Shane Helms was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, but the legendary superstar is looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

Helms took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of him performing some impressive moves in a tag team match from years ago. This was back when he competed in WWE’s ECW brand toward the end of his run with the promotion.

In the accompanying caption, Helms said that it’s about time he returned to that form again. The tweet attracted some excitement from Helms’ followers, most of whom want to see the superhero don the cape again.

“You was moving around that ring, keeping up with them young dudes. That’s why you’re one of the best in the business to me man,” wrote one fan who was clearly impressed with Helms’ in-ring ability.

“The pro wrestling world needs its hero again,” stated a second follower who wanted to see the veteran return to in-ring competition.

Another Twitter user said that they “would love to see the Hurricane back on Smackdown or Raw.”

Helms was one of many employees to be released or furloughed as part of the company’s cutbacks to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic. As pointed out by Post Wrestling, he recently told Busted Open Radio that the door might be open for him to return to his backstage role down the line.

I used to do stuff. About time to start it back up I guess. @wwe @wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/W5aFiH3DTu — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 24, 2020

Helms also tagged the company and its streaming service in his tweet, suggesting that he could be on his way back to the promotion in some capacity. However, it’s also possible that he was also letting fans know where the bout took place and where they can watch it.

Helms rose to fame when he joined WCW in the late 1990s, but he found mainstream success when he joined WWE during the Attitude Era and debuted his “The Hurricane” superhero gimmick.

The superstar was also a stalwart on television during the Ruthless Aggression era, in which he had a memorable rivalry with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He was massively popular as a babyface during this run.

The performer was released in 2010, but he went on to compete on the independent circuit and for companies such as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. He returned to Vince McMahon’s promotion in 2018 as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

He made other on-air appearances afterward, most notably in a 24/7 Championship segment involving R-Truth last year.