Nancy Pelosi Rips Donald Trump: ‘He Knows He’s Crazy’

In an interview with Elle published on Thursday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi discussed her contentious relationship with President Donald Trump.

Trump has frequently insulted Pelosi, nicknaming her “Crazy Nancy.” He has also called the top Democrat “Nervous Nancy” and described her as unhinged.

In her interview with Elle, Pelosi addressed these insults, asserting that the commander-in-chief is projecting when he belittles his political opponents.

“I have no interest in what he calls people, because he’s always projecting,” Pelosi said.

“He knows he’s crazy; it’s so self-evident. Everything he calls anybody — ‘lazy,’ ‘crazy.’ Quite frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to him.”

“I think it’s really a sad, sick situation,” she added.

At the beginning of Trump’s presidency, Pelosi said, the two politicians tried to find common ground.

“I thought, If he cared, I could show him how he could take credit for things,” the California Democrat noted, pointing to Trump’s flip-flopping on immigration issues as evidence that he never negotiated with her in good faith.

“He’d say, ‘Yes, we’re gonna do DREAMers.’ Then no, they didn’t. It became a waste of time,” she explained.

Notably, in December 2019, the House voted to impeach Trump, but the GOP-controlled Senate acquitted him. Pelosi famously tore up her copy of his State of the Union speech.

Because of the impeachment, the relationship between the two has deteriorated to the point that Pelosi no longer meets with the president or even speaks with him.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, she has mostly been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, managing to pass a relief package through the Senate.

Trump has only doubled down on his insult. Most recently, he commended CNBC’s Jim Cramer for repeating one of his jibes live on air.

Jim, to late to take it back. Stay with the truth, no pandering! https://t.co/ml7zONzYVb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2020

As The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi has tried to hit back at Trump. Earlier this summer, she nicknamed the commander-in-chief Mr. Make Matters Worse. The nickname was a reference to his handling of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has long used nicknames to denigrate perceived political opponents. He has taken aim at both Republicans and Democrats, coming up with personalized insults for Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and his 2020 opponent Joe Biden.

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

In recent days, Trump and Pelosi have taken shots at each other over the issue of Supreme Court. Trump has said that he wants to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, as soon as possible.

In response, during an interview with ABC News, the Democrat refused to rule out impeachment as an option to stop the commander-in-chief from nominating his pick.