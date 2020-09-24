Nikki Bella Gets Graphic About Sex After Pregnancy, Says ‘It Felt Like Organs Were About To Drop Out’

Former WWE star Nikki Bella discussed sex after pregnancy in exacting detail on Wednesday during the podcast she shares with her sister, Brie Bella, InTouchWeekly reported.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, this past summer Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their new baby boy, Matteo Artemovich, into the world. Normally, doctors advise that women hold off on sex for six weeks after giving birth, to give time for the vaginal region to heal from the trauma of delivering the baby.

However, Nikki apparently couldn’t wait that long.

“I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine,'” she said.

That would turn out to be a mistake, she said.

“Even though … last night, it didn’t seem fine, but that’s OK. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, ‘Shoot, did I mess up?'” she quipped.

As it turns out, post-pregnancy sex is a fraught undertaking with a lot that needs to be considered, including not only giving the body time to heal, but also preparing for hormonal changes brought about by the gestation and delivery of the baby, and post-partum changes to the body. Healthline recommends that partners take it slow and talk openly about the process. The website does not, however, mention the possibility of organs falling out.

Brie wasn’t having any more talk about her sister’s sex life, saying that Nikki had provided enough information “gross stuff going on with our vaginas.”

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

In fact, Nikki has been quite candid about what pregnancy and post-partum hormones have done to her body. For example, in a video she posted to Instagram a couple of weeks ago, she joked that she was getting rid of her “postpartum panties.”

“Mama getting her groove back… postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans took that to mean that she was hinting that sex was back on the table, according to Page Six, but she later clarified that she was misunderstood.

“Like I’m not bleeding, there’s nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They’re out the door,” she said, clarifying that she was throwing them in the trash.

Similarly, Nikki has not hidden what pregnancy and birth have done to her from her Instagram audience. On September 7, for example, she posted a photo showing her bare abdomen and told her followers that she was giving them the “raw and real me.”