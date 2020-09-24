MMA Fighter Paige Vanzant Flexes For Her Followers After A Training Session

Professional fighter, Paige VanZant, shared a picture on her Instagram in which she was happily flexing her muscles while her coach stood at her side after a training session.

In the photo, VanZant and her coach stood side by side as they both wrapped an arm around the other person’s waist. In addition, they each flexed their free hand in a casual fighting stance. The two posed in what appeared to be a gym, as there were various workout machines in the backdrop of the snapshot.

Although VanZant wore a rather simply crafted outfit, her sculpted body still remained visually impressive. She sported a pair of black and yellow tennis shoes, a pair of gray leggings, which were tight enough to showcase the outlines of her leg muscles, and a form-fitting black crop top t-shirt. The shirt rested just above VanZant’s belly button, exposing a small portion of her insanely ripped stomach.

The pro fighter wore her blonde hair in a loose fitting bun at the top of her head, while holding back her hair with a thin dark headband. VanZant smiled brightly as she looked directly into the camera’s lens.

VanZant’s coach, who is a staff member for American Top Team, a MMA team, wore a red t-shirt. a pair of red shorts, and royal blue sneakers.

The photo was shared with VanZant’s 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and achieved over 5,000 likes and almost 100 comments in under an hour of her releasing the picture. The 26-year-old’s fans commented on various aspects of the picture, but most revolved around her effortless ability to look stunning in any setting.

“still stunning even right after a workout,” one person posted.

“Paige looks cute af,” another fan remarked, while adding in an emoji with heart eyes to further emphasize their statement.

A third follower simply left a row of fire emojis instead of words.

Supporters of VanZant often are used to more revealing photos that flaunt her toned stomach and fit body, according to an article previously published by The Inquisitr. The fighter rocked a matching set of an olive green sports bra and leggings in the selfie, which drew attention to her tanned skin and slim physique.

Even though her most recent post was not as revealing, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant was still able to stun her supporters.

Earlier in the day, VanZant posted a photo of her undergoing a workout with fighters Austin Vanderford and Yaroslav Amosov.