Ashley Tisdale Stuns In Sheer White Floral Dress: ‘Fall Is Here’

Ashley Tisdale took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The actress and singer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “He Said She Said” hitmaker stunned in a sheer white dress with a floral pattern all over. The garment featured ruffly straps and no sleeves. The attire fell down to her ankles and showed off her high-waisted white panties underneath. Tisdale paired her ensemble with black leather shoes while holding onto a brown jacket. She styled her wavy shoulder-length brown and brunette hair down with a middle part and showcased the tattoos inked down both her arms. Tisdale kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for bracelets.

The 35-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a gated entrance. Tisdale crossed her legs over and was walking with her jacket being dragged on the ground. She rested both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the former High School Musical star appeared to be walking through the dusty ground with both her arms raised. Her locks fell slightly in front of her face and added drama to the pic.

In the third and final frame, Tisdale posted a pic in black-and-white. She was captured behind a gate, looking over to her left.

The songstress — who recently announced she was pregnant with her first child — didn’t state when these images were taken and was not seen with a bump in any of the photos.

In the tags, Tisdale credited her makeup artist, Jenna Kristina, hairstylist, Bridget Brager, and fashion stylist, Erin Walsh for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 98,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.9 million followers.

“This new photoshoot is everything,” one user wrote.

“You are so gorgeous Ashley, ily so much you are such an amazing person,” another person shared.

“You look flawless,” remarked a third fan.

“Holy moly you are beautiful @ashleytisdale,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Earlier this month, Tisdale celebrated six years of marriage to her husband, Christopher French. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer expressed her love and appreciation for her man with a number of black-and-white photos from their wedding day.