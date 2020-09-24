Amanda Cerny Shows Off Her Curvy Figure In A Lacy Bodysuit & All-Black Ensemble While Posing In The ‘Streets’

Fitness guru Amanda Cerny shared a sizzling-hot snapshot via her Instagram page on Wednesday evening. She posed in an all-black ensemble and raised everybody’s heart rates and she teasingly asked if someone could edit in a more exotic setting.

The geotag for Cerny’s upload simply referenced the location as “Streets,” and it appeared that she was in a fairly ordinary neighborhood. She stood in the middle of the street as she posed with a car, a modest house, and a tall tree in the background.

While the location may have looked rather ordinary, Cerny seemed anything but plain. She had her brunette hair pulled back into a sleek bun and it appeared that her only accessory was a large bag that she slung over one elbow. She tilted her head to one side and cocked a hip as she showed off her sultry curves.

The ensemble that Cerny put together was a unique one. She paired black jeans with what appeared to be a tuxedo-style blazer jacket, and those pieces covered what seemed to be a lacy bodysuit. She tagged her Cerny Shop Instagram page in the photo, although it looked as if she was still developing clothing products to add to the shop.

The bodysuit dipped low over the chest to reveal plenty of deep cleavage, and it was constructed with sheer, lacy panels across the midriff to showcase her slim, fit figure.

In her caption, Cerny pleaded for someone to Photoshop the background to place her somewhere like Greece or Monaco instead of the everyday neighborhood where she posed. Even with the basic background, the 29-year-old beauty earned rave reviews from her millions of Instagram followers for this snap.

More than 700,000 people liked the post over the course of 15 hours, and upwards of 1,700 comments poured in during that time as well. Cerny has a following of more than 25.5 million people at this point, and they had nothing but love to share in response to this sultry snap.

“Everybody Loves You For How EXCEPTIONALLY FLAWLESS You Are,” raved one supporter.

“When attitude meets beauty,” detailed another.

“Fairy from the heaven,” praised a fan.

“You are simply the best Amanda!! Second to none!!!!” declared someone else.

Cerny has been a roll this week with sharing sultry snapshots. A couple of days ago, she gave everybody a sneak-peek into one of the setups she did for her 2021 calendar and that one was a massive hit. By the looks of things, this one may become just as popular. Whether she’s wearing a bikini, a bodysuit, or something else entirely, uploads showcasing her incredible physique almost always generate an intense amount of love and adoration.