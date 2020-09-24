Cindy Prado Flaunts Amazing Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini

American bombshell Cindy Prado uploaded some eye-catching new snapshots of herself to Instagram on Thursday, September 24, which sent plenty of pulses racing worldwide.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed on Miami Beach for the two-photo series. Cindy took center stage in each frame as she struck sexy poses that displayed her body from different angles.

In the first photo, she laid out on a white lounge chair, placed her left arm on her left thigh, and rested her head against her right hand. She popped her booty out and stared into the distance in front of her. In the second snapshot, she stood directly in front of the camera, and the ocean filled the space behind her. She rested both elbows on the handrail of the balcony behind her, tugged on her bottoms with both hands, and popped one hip out. She wore a sultry pout on her face in both of the images.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails appeared to be perfectly manicured.

Cindy rocked a skimpy, black bikini that put her killer curves on display. The ribbed top featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment was designed with a cutout in the front that showcased her cleavage and underboob. The scanty, high-rise bottoms accentuated her curvy hips and pert derriere. The side straps, which were were raised up past her hipbones, drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a pair of round sunglasses and a beige and white handbag. She accessorized with a thick chain necklace, a pair of earrings, a ring, and two bracelets.

In the caption, the stunner revealed that her bathing suit was designed by Luli Fama, a Miami-based swimwear brand. She also mentioned that she loved the suit’s material and design.

Cindy frequently promotes clothing and swimwear companies on her Instagram account. On September 22, she shared a post in which she advertised a bathing suit by Fashion Nova.

Thursday’s photo set proved to be a hit with social media users, amassing more than 14,000 likes within three hours of going live. Nearly 200 fans vocalized their thoughts on the model’s physique, beauty, and swimsuit in the comments section.

“Perfect body,” one individual commented.

“Always fantastic, beautiful, mind blowing,” chimed in another admirer, following up their compliment with a heart-shaped exclamation point emoji.

“Rocking body, hot bikini,” gushed a third fan, adding a single fire emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” a fourth user added.