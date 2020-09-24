Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar In Revealing Swimsuit

Selena confessed that she used to feel uncomfortable wearing clothing that didn't cover up her scar.

Selena Gomez looked amazing while posing in a swimsuit with revealing sides. The 28-year-old singer also showed off one of her scars in a beautiful photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday.

Selena’s fans were shocked in 2017 when she announced that she had underwent a kidney transplant. She had been diagnosed with lupus two years earlier, and the autoimmune disease had severely damaged her kidneys. In her social media update, the “Ice Cream” singer proudly displayed one of the scars from her life-saving surgical procedure.

She rocked a powder blue one-piece with a high neckline and a front-zip closure. The black zipper extended a few inches below the bottom of her bust, but she wore it zipped all the way up.

The garment had arm openings that were generously cut to display the side curves of her chest. The legs were also cut high, which made Selena’s svelte stems look extra long. She posed between a stone step leading up to a hot tub and a water fixture that included a small waterfall. It was surrounded by large round boulders. An array of tropical plants formed the background of the photo.

The Selena + Chef star struck a confident and sultry pose with her arms stretched up in the air. She gently grasped her left wrist with her right hand. She also popped her right leg out to the side to rest her bare foot on top of two of the large boulders. The pose revealed a large scar on her inner right thigh.

Selena’s kidney donor was her close friend, Grown-ish star Francia Raísa. During an interview with W Magazine, Francia explained where the scar on Selena’s inner thigh came from. She said that the singer experienced a potentially deadly complication shortly after the initial procedure, and she had to undergo emergency surgery to have an artery removed from her leg. It was used to build a new artery for her donated kidney.

Selena confessed that she used to feel uncomfortable about wearing clothing that exposed the mark on her leg, but now the young survivor feels “proud” of what her body has endured. She also revealed that her bathing suit was a design from La’Mariette, a new swimwear line that promotes body positivity. One of the co-founders of the brand is her BFF and executive assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus.

According to a post on La’Mariette’s Instagram page, which can be viewed here, the swimsuit Selena modeled is named after her. The comments section of her post was flooded with words of love and support from her followers.

“That scar is what defines you. One true fighter!!!” wrote one fan.

“You look so amazing,” added another.

“Selena, no matter what you are beautiful inside and out,” a third admirer wrote.