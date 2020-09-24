‘This Is Us’ Boss Thrills Fans With Pic Of Masked And Distanced Jack & Rebecca: ‘2020 Television Sex Scene’

The 1980s lovebirds wore a 2020 accessory in a new on-set photo.

This Is Us fans got a peek at a pandemic era Pearson family.

In a new photo shared to Twitter, showrunner Dan Fogelman revealed that production for the NBC drama’s long-awaited 5th season has finally started and that the cast is back on set.

In a new pic posted to Fogelman’s social media account, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were dressed in their character Rebecca and Jack Pearson’s 1980s-era clothes. Moore had a pregnancy belly in place, while Ventimiglia’s jean jacket and hair length were a dead giveaway that the scene they were filming was set circa 1980, the year the Big Three were born.

In the photo, the two stars were standing way more than six feet apart and were wearing a very 2020 accessory — face masks — as they reached their hands out to show how close they were, and yet so far away, on the studio lot.

In the caption to the tweet, which can be seen below, the This Is Us creator joked that he was producing a 2020 Tv sex scene.

In response to Fogelman’s pic of the not-so-sexy scene, fans hit the comments section.

“And in the street no less. Disgusting,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“Ooh, that’s hot. We’re talking a TV-14 rating, right???” another tweeted.

“At least you’re not using mannequins for the kiss scenes like the soap operas,” a third fan added, in a tweet seen here.

Others said they will take anything they can at this point, four years after the series kicked off with a nude Ventimiglia barely covered with a teeny Terrible Towel.

Even though Fogelman joked that Jack and Rebecca were bringing sexy back to the time-jumping drama series, fans probably shouldn’t expect too many hot and heavy scenes this season. The show’s filming schedule will take place under strict safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz also recently predicted there won’t be much affection for the Pearsons when viewers see them next.

“I don’t think we’re going to be kissing,” Metz told ET Online. “I think we might [do] like the side church hug or something, but I don’t know if we’re going to be kissing, y’all. I doubt it.”

The new episodes will also likely address the pandemic during scenes set in the present day, which could help explain the lack of group hugs and smoldering smooches.

Fogelman’s new photo came just as it was announced that This Is Us will return two weeks earlier than originally expected. Season 5 of the hit NBC series will premiere on Tuesday, October 27 with a two-hour episode.