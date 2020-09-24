Caroline Einhoff Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Pic

German model Caroline Einhoff is no stranger to flaunting her amazing physique on Instagram. Taking to her page on Thursday, September 24, she uploaded another hot picture which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Caroline rocked a pink printed bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top featured thin strings which tied behind her back and showed off major sideboob.

Caroline teamed the top with matching, thong-style bottoms which put her pert derriere and toned legs on full display.

She wore her blond hair in a fishtail braid, letting it fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Mykonos Island, Greece. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, she stood against the background of a swimming pool, under an outdoor shower. The distant view of the ocean could also be seen behind her.

To provide fans with an eyeful of her assets, the hottie turned her back toward the camera. She spread her legs apart and placed her hand on the wooden post of the shower.

In the caption, Caroline expressed her excitement for making it to Mykonos Island. She also tagged the social media marketing and artist management company, Spreadvertise, in her post for acknowledgement.

Within five hours, the picture racked up 31,000 likes. In addition, many of Caroline’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 250 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sexy sense of style.

“You look amazing! Please, reply to my comment. I am your biggest fan from India,” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, you are the hottest model I have ever seen. Sending you lots of love,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are absolutely gorgeous. That booty is out of this world,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are so perfect. I could sell my soul to be with you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “hottie,” “babe,” and “bomb” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from Caroline’s regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Katrin Freud, Elena Kamperi, and Kristina Levina.

Caroline often wows her legions of admirers with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr reported, on August 27, she uploaded another sexy pic in which she rocked a tiny, teal-colored bathing suit which struggled to contain her assets, so much so that it showed off major sideboob. As of this writing, the photo has accrued more than 34,000 likes.