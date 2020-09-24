Bri Teresi Smolders Under Outdoor Shower In Sultry Video: ‘Wanna Join?’

When it comes to showcasing her fabulous figure on social media, Bri Teresi is in a league all of her own. On Thursday, the popular influencer turned up the heat on her Instagram page when she shared a sultry video that saw her taking a shower outside.

Bri wore a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured narrow cups that barely covered the front of her breasts. The bottoms were little more than a small piece of fabric held onto her body with threadlike straps that tied into bows. The number was adorned with small shells, giving it a tropical vibe.

The post was tagged in Los Angeles, California, but little of the landscape was visible. Other than the shower itself, a stack of potted plants could be seen in the distance behind her.

Shown in slow motion, the clip started with Bri turning on the faucet before moving to a shot that showed water streaming from the head. The clip then caught Bri’s wet legs before cutting to another scene of her face with droplets on her skin. From there, viewers saw Bri tying one of the sides of her bikini bottoms.

The clip showed several scenes that captured Bri’s face as she stood under the head with water running down her face and over her lips. Other portions of the post spent several seconds showing her wet backside with streams of sparkling liquid rolling down her booty and the backs of her legs. Her shapely thighs and pert derrière were the focal point as the lens caught them from every angle. Several frames also captured the front of her body with water spilling over her skin in a sensual manner.

The final part of the video saw Bri sitting on floor with one knee raised. She gave the lens several sultry glances. Panning up her shapely legs and moving up to her ample chest, the camera captured the shower raining down on her tight abs.

In the caption, Bri made a flirty comment while also tagging the photographer.

The titillating show got her 1 million followers to taking, and many couldn’t help but rave over it.

“This video and you are SMOKIN’ HOT!!! I’d love to join you!!!” one admirer wrote in response to her caption.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” a second fan added.

“You’re so beautiful!” echoed a third Instagram user.

“You are gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

Bri gives her online audience plenty of tantalizing content to enjoy. Last week, she shared a series of photos that saw her looking smoking hot in a crop top and a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes.