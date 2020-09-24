Jill Duggar Says She Chose To Start Wearing Pants After ‘Growing As A Couple’ With Her Husband Derick

Jill Duggar (who now goes by the name Jill Dillard on social media) says that she bucked her conservative Christian family’s tradition of not allowing girls and women to wear pants after she and her husband, Derick, discussed things and “grew as a couple.”

Jill and her siblings were thrust into the public eye thanks to the TLC network, which has featured the comings and goings of her Arkansas family for several years now. The devoutly Christian family does not believe in birth control, forbids “dating” in the traditional sense, and imposes strict rules on the kids and adult children in the family.

One of those rules is that women and girls do not wear pants, do not have nose piercings, and wear their hair long.

In an interview that she shared on YouTube, which can be seen below, Jill said that she used to honor those traditions when she was still at home. But as a married woman, she began to rethink things.

“As we were growing as a couple… [It was] definitely not a reactionary thing… We were just re-evaluating, and for me, I felt like I could be modest and wear pants,” she said, noting that the first place she wore pants outside of the house was to an amusement park.

Of course, Jill hasn’t just taken up wearing pants in defiance of her strict upbringing. She’s also cut her hair and gotten a nose ring.

She had the same thing to say about all three decisions, noting that the Bible lays out things that are specific do’s and don’ts, and there are other things that she described as “optional.”

“The decisions were not wrong, they could just be ones that other people might not make for themselves, and that’s, like, good for us,” she said.

She also was clear that she wrestled with how unspecified other people would react to her decisions, and that she had to make peace with the fact that some people were not going to be OK with what she did.

Derick noted that being no longer closely associated with “the show” has given them more room to make choices about their personal lives.

As for her coif, Jill said that she was in physical pain and heaving headaches because it was so heavy. Further, she said that her locks were in-demand with charities that accept donated hair because she’d never had it dyed.

The nose ring, she said, came about because she said one day that she thought they were cute, and Derick agreed, she decided to go through with it.

Jill and Derick also asked if their journey away from her parents’ strict upbringing would ever include a tattoo. Derick seemingly joked that he would get a bald eagle tattooed across his face, some day. Jill said that they are not against tattoos, but that since they’re permanent, it’s a decision that needs to be considered carefully. She did concede that she could conceivably get one, but she’s afraid of needles.