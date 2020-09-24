Stefflon Don Poses In Snakeskin-Print Leather Jacket & Tiny Shorts With Frayed Hems

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The British rapper is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the statement with her most recent post.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching yellow leather snakeskin-print coat. Steff paired the ensemble with a matching bucket hat that had the brand name, Market Black, written in black text across the side. She completed the look with tiny white shorts that featured a graphic print all over and frayed hems at the bottoms. Steff rocked long white acrylic nails that had the Louis Vuitton logo in gold on each nail. She accessorized herself with numerous gold rings and dangling earrings. Steff styled her long ombre honey yellow and dark hair down and looked very glammed-up for the occasion.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped flashing her nails on both hands and gazing directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. Her left eye was covered by her headwear but that didn’t stop Steff from looking fierce.

In the fourth slide, the songstress was captured sitting down with one leg raised. Steff rested one hand on her thigh and placed the other to the side of her face. She took off her hat and showed off her colorful locks.

In the sixth and final frame, Steff was captured really close-up in a beauty shot. She tilted her head and sported a semi-profile pose with her eyes closed. Steff rested both hands on each side of her face and showcased many of the details from her dazzling look.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 42,500 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.5 million followers.

“A fcking LOOK!” one user wrote.

“Woiiioiii. It’s the styling for me,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame and heart-eyes emoji.

“You are definitely serving a look, especially with the bucket hat,” remarked a third fan.

“A whole f*cking vibe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short white dress that fell above her upper thigh that was semi-sheer and featured netted detailing. Steff paired strappy blue heels that displayed the tattoos inked on both feet and her toes with a handbag in a lighter shade that had the Fendi logo printed all over. She accessorized with shades with hoop earrings and rings.