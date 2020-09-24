Mary Trump Sues Donald Trump For Fraud And Cheating Her Out Of Millions In Inheritance

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump sued the president, along with her aunt Maryanne Trump Barry and her uncle Robert Trump for fraud and civil conspiracy, according to a report from the New York Times.

Mary claimed that she was deprived of millions of dollars because of alleged fraud by the Trump family. According to the lawsuit, the siblings took control of the real estate empire created by Fred Trump Sr., and “exploited it to enrich themselves.” That enrichment came at the harm of those around them.

Mary said that she was left a minority stake in the business after her father died of an unexpected alcohol-induced heart attack. Because she was young at the time, she wrote that Donald Trump and his siblings looked after her interests.

While she has criticized them before for cheating her out of her money, she said that she only recently became aware of the fact that they had committed unlawful acts by charging “exorbitant” fees and salaries to the companies in her portfolio to benefit themselves. The report indicated that journalists at the Times helped her investigate and uncover the fraud.

The group also allegedly worked with an appraiser who was willing to “grossly understate the value of Mary’s interests” to her.

She said that the president and his siblings used “their position of power to con her into signing her interests away.”

Mary Trump recently published a tell-all book about Donald Trump and her grandparents, aunts, and uncles called Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. In the memoir, she wrote that her family had cheated her out of her inheritance, but she apparently didn’t have the full details at the time of publication.

The author has been a frequent guest of talk shows where she has been critical of the president and has warned that she believes Donald and his children could attempt to create a political dynasty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Donald has been critical of the memoir.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Mary’s lawyer Robert Kaplan said that the trio had betrayed her by “working together in secret to steal from me” and by “conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value.”

After Fred Trump Sr., died in 1999, the 55-year-old psychologist claimed that Donald and his brother and sister attempted to gain control of Mary’s interest. They had a meeting during which she alleged that the group threatened to bankrupt one of her partnerships if she didn’t cooperate.

When she fought them, they reportedly cut off health insurance payments to her and her brother, who has a child who suffers from cerebral palsy.

The lawsuit claimed that the trio “not only deliberately defrauded Mary out of what was rightfully hers, they also kept her in the dark about it — until now.”