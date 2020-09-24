Lizzo Struts Confidently On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Magazine’

Lizzo shared her cover shot from the latest issue of Vogue on her Instagram account. In her caption of the post, Lizzo claimed that she is the first “big Black woman” to make the front of the magazine.

The musician radiated elegance in the photo. She stunned in a bright red dress, which featured a neckline that plunged into a deep V-neck. The gown was also designed with ruffles that lined the sleeves as well as the bottom of the material. To complete her stunning outfit, the singer also rocked a pair of black high heels.

To match her outfit, Lizzo’s lipstick and carefully manicured nails featured the same bright red color. The singer also accessorized by wearing multiple rings on her fingers, a silver bracelet on her right wrist, and a pair of silver hoop earrings. The 32-year-old wore her black hair in an eye-catching bun, which was fashioned on the top of her head.

The photographer captured Lizzo mid-stride as she walked toward the lens, as one of her legs was posed closer to the camera. The gown flowed beautifully to the left of Lizzo’s body, offering fans a peek at her leg. Lizzo bent both arms so her fingertips were nearly touching her face.

In the shot, Lizzo’s expression displayed confidence with ease. She looked directly into the camera lens with a serious expression and her lips slightly parted.

The post, which was shared with the artists’ 9.2 million global followers, earned an impressive 100,000 likes in under 30 minutes of her sharing it. Within that same amount of time, Lizzo’s supporters blew up the comments section of her picture and shared their approval.

“You look stunning, omg. So deserved!” one fan wrote.

“SHE’S A QUEEN AND SHE KNOWS IT,” another person exclaimed, as they added further emphasis to their remark with a heart emoji.

Some fans explained that it was exciting and would encourage others after seeing Lizzo earning a cover shot on a highly regarded fashion magazine.

“I will be buying a copy of this issue for my baby girl so she can see a beautiful woman who looks like her on the cover of a fashion magazine,” one supporter remarked.

Followers of the Grammy winning artist are continuously inspired by her confidence in herself and her body, despite not fitting into society’s stereotypes and expectations of celebrities. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lizzo stunned in her unique outfit, which was a crop top and high-waisted pants.