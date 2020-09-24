Brit Manuela Flaunts Pert Derriere In Figure-Hugging Asymmetrical Dress

On Thursday, September 24, American model Brit Manuela uploaded stunning snaps for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing in what appears to be a parking garage. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in New York, New York.

Brit opted to wear a gray dress with an asymmetrical hemline from the online retailer Shein. The figure-hugging garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She finished off the casual look with a black Adidas hat, a coordinating backpack, a pair of white tennis shoes, a delicate pendant necklace, and hoop earrings. The brunette bombshell had also pulled back her long locks in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the first image, the social media sensation faced away from the photographer, flaunting her toned derriere. She held onto her backpack and looked off into the distance, with a serious expression on her face. Brit posed in a way that looked as though she was walking forward in the following photo. She altered her position for the third shot by turning her neck and touching her hair. The final photo showed her lowering her gaze, with her attention focused on the ground.

In the caption, Brit gave her followers a discount code for Shein.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are perfection in this outfit my angel,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Without a doubt, you are the most beautiful thing that I saw all day,” added a different devotee.

“You are such a stunner. ” remarked another admirer, along with a pink heart emoji.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous in that dress,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Brit graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.