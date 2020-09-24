Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Muscular Glutes In Tightfitting Green Leggings On Instagram

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom put her pert posterior in the spotlight for her latest Instagram pic on Thursday afternoon. The model flaunted her glutes as she opted for a pair of tightfitting pants.

In the photo, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous while she sported some figure-forming green leggings. The bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and clung to her muscular thighs and calves. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the pants.

She teamed the stretchy bottoms with a white hooded crop top. The shirt featured long sleeves and was cut under her chest in order to show off some skin. Her muscular back was also spotted in the snap. She accessorized the style with a matching green Scunchi in her hair and some white sneakers.

Anna stood on some large rocks as she posed in front of a body of water. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched slightly. Se placed one hand at her side as the other was raised so that she could run her fingers through her hair. She lifted her chin and wore a sexy smirk on her face.

In the background, a cloudy sky could be seen overhead. A long row of green trees was also visible.

Her long, blond hair was pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the locks in waves that fell down her back.

Anna’s over 8.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap by clicking the like button more than 31,000 times within the first 34 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 280 messages about the pic during that time.

“What a view,” one follower wrote.

“Wow! What a gorgeous lady!” another declared.

“She is so perfect with this physique,” a third social media user gushed.

“Very lovely my sweetheart,” a fourth person stated in the comments.

The model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits such as tight dresses, plunging tops, and scanty lingerie in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing as she donned a flowing white blouse and a clingy hot pink miniskirt with black heels. That post also proved to be a huge hit among her admirers. To date, it has raked in more than 92,000 likes and over 780 comments.