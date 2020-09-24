Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot & More Filming Reshoots For ‘Justice League’ Directors Cut, Fans Still Skeptical

The highly anticipated Zack Snyder Justice League director’s cut is so close fans can taste it but first, a few reshoots. People is reporting that Snyder is working extremely hard to get this version of the Justice League film to die-hard fans. According to Vanity Fair, reshoots can begin as early as this October. The number of reshoot dates and scenes are not known, but they are allegedly set to bring together some of the original cast, including Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Unfortunately for HBO Max, Snyder, and everyone else involved, fans are still not convinced that this new version will be the one they have waited entirely too long for. Hardcore DC fans took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the news of the reshoots.

“I hope this one would be better than the first one, I mean a lot better cuz it was a real disaster,” wrote one fan.

The film, which originally premiered in 2017, did not completely impress fans; it was also surrounded by a lot of controversy, including Snyder’s departure due to his daughter’s death by suicide. The film was then taken over by Joss Whedon, who was recently accused of engaging in abusive behavior toward some of the cast, according to Cyborg actor Ray Fisher.

Unfortunately, all the drama surrounding the film has fans wondering if a Snyder cut is even necessary at this point.

“Do people really need more ‘cuts’ from this movie? Seriously this guy needs to stop milking these cuts and move on. Make something new for once.”

Despite the controversies, allegations of abuse, and skeptics, there are still a handful of fans willing to give the film the chance they think it deserves, but more so, to give Snyder the opportunity to prove he can make the film that many thought he was originally going to make.

“If anything it’ll make them regret taking creative reins from Zack and handing them over to Joss,” commented a fan.

The new version of the film, which is now called Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will be a four-part mini-series exclusive to HBO Max and will tentatively premiere in 2021. Snyder released a statement about the director’s cut in which he thanked HBO and Warner for their bravery.

“Of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

The first trailer for the new cut premiered in August during DC’s virtual FanDome. It featured a version of Batman that many have longed to see on screen; one that Snyder described as a child who is broken and searching to find the humanity within himself.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.