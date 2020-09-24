Jessica Killings Shows Off Stunning Figure In Skimpy Lingerie

Actress and social media influencer Jessica Killings shared a new image of herself on Thursday, September 24, that sent thousands of her 1.9 million Instagram followers into a frenzy.

The 31-year-old Californian was photographed in Hollywood, likely in her home, as she stood in a doorway. She positioned herself directly in front of the camera and struck a sexy pose. She popped one hip out, pouted with her mouth slightly parted, and directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe. She held a bottle of El Silencio tequila in her right hand.

Her long, highlighted raven locks were styled in large, loose curls that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders, adding a touch of Hollywood glam to her look. Her nails also looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her bronzed skin.

Jessica showed off her busty assets in a revealing black lace bra that put her massive cleavage on show. She teamed the undergarment with a pair of matching black lace panties that flaunted her curvy hips. The briefs’ high-waisted sides, which featured a double strap design, drew the eye to her slim midriff. She completed the outfit with a navy, pinstripe blazer.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that tequila is her favorite alcoholic beverage because “it is the healthiest liquor that you can consume,” due to its low calorie and sugar content. Jessica also promoted El Silencio, adding that the brand’s tequila with “water and lime is [her] drink of choice.” Furthermore, she tagged Runway Influence, a social media marketing agency.

The jaw-dropping post was uploaded just 40 minutes ago and has already amassed more than 8,000 likes, proving to be very popular with social media users. Hundreds of admirers took it one step further, and headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on Jessica’s form, good looks, and scanty ensemble.

“You could sell pool water dressed like that and people would drink it, body goals,” one user joked, adding praise-hand emoji.

“Born to slay and everyone is your pray, the hottest tigress unleashed,” a second poetic individual added, following their compliment with a series of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“You are the sexiest woman alive, my heart skipped a beat,” a third fan asserted.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous and incredibly sexy,” chimed in a fourth person.

Jessica graciously responded to many of the comments, thanking fans for their kind words and support.

The stunner has captivated her Instagram followers with many eye-catching posts of herself and her figure in the past.