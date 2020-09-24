Georgina Mazzeo Looks Super Hot In A Pink Bikini

Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo went online on Thursday, September 24, and treated her 2.2 million fans to a very hot bikini picture.

In the snapshot, the 28-year-old model rocked a pink, two-piece bathing suit which accentuated her perfect figure. Her top included thin straps that tied behind her neck and a plunging neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. The triangular cups of the tiny garment featured elasticated bottoms attached to two strings that ran across her chest.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms which not only drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs but also displayed her toned thighs.

Georgina wore her brunette tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

The shoot took place at a beach, during the daytime. To pose, Georgina spread her legs apart and knelt in the water. She placed one of her hands on her thighs and used the other one to shield her eyes from the sunlight. The hottie turned her gazed away from the camera.

She added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote about how much she loves the sea. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Daria Koso, for acknowledgement. That apart, she informed users that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, KRMA.

Within two hours, the picture racked up more than 50,000 likes. In addition, Georgina’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 400 messages in which they praised her incredible figure, beautiful facial features, and her sensual sense of style.

“Besides being pretty and exuberant, Georgina also has a great sense of humor. That’s the reason I think she is amazing!” one of her fans commented.

“Beautiful Mamacita! What a great body. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“This bathing suit looks so good on you. I wonder how can you look so gorgeous and perfect in every picture?” a third admirer remarked.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on Earth. Your beauty is divine in the true sense,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my queen,” and “sizzling hot,” to express their admiration for Georgina.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Sveta Bilyalova, Bru Luccas, and Nina Serebrova.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Georgina mesmerized her admirers with a sultry photograph on September 9 in which she rocked a black sports bra, a gray running jacket and a pair of matching formfitting shorts. To date, the pic has garnered a whopping 148,000 likes.