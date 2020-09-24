Morgan Ketzner Complements Her Bronzed Skin In A Bright Green String Bikini

Morgan posed on the beach in Cancun for the snap.

Blond beauty Morgan Ketzner went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday afternoon. The model flashed her insane curves as she complemented her bronzed skin in a skimpy ensemble.

In the racy shot, Morgan looked hotter than ever as she opted for a bright green string bikini. The strapless top clung tightly to her chest and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a daring cutout in the middle to expose her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and snugly wrapped around her tiny waist while giving fans a small peek at her lean thighs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also spotlighted in the ensemble.

Morgan posed with her hip pushed out and both of her arms resting at her sides. She arched her back slightly and pulled her shoulders back as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a white sand beach and a stunning ocean scene were visible. A sunlit blue sky complete with white clouds, and a row of tall palm trees could also be seen. She geotagged her location as Cancun, Quintana Roo.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 528,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,600 times within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are so Stunning. You have natural Beauty and a perfect figure,” one follower stated.

“The most beautiful woman,” another gushed.

“Oh my God!!! Another awesome one! You are sensational!!!!,” a third social media user stated.

“Oh my…. No words… Can tell you how beautiful you are,” a fourth person wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online pics. She’s often photographed wearing teeny bathing suits, tight workout gear, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently drew the interest of her followers when she opted for a black and white printed bikini with a cupped top and barely there bottoms that flaunted her tan lines. That post was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 520 comments.