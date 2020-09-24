Allie Auton Rocks A Sexy Bandeau Top & Flashes Underboob In Queensland, Australia

Allie Auton took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her fit figure for her 580,000-plus fans. The sultry snap captured the model in casual attire that perfectly suited her frame.

Allie posed in the center of the photo, meeting the lens with an alluring stare. A geotag in the post revealed that she was in the Gold Coast of Australia, specifically in Queensland. She posed in the middle of a parking garage with a few massive stone pillars, orange-and-black parking blocks, and a white SUV were seen at her back. The area also featured an opening in the back that allowed plenty of sunlight to spill into the garage.

Allie turned her chest toward the camera and draped one arm near her side and gathered a piece of her hair with the opposite. She flaunted her bombshell body in a coordinating set from PrettyLittleThing. Allie rocked a tiny bandeau top that stretched tightly over her chest and exposed her cleavage and a hint of underboob. The cut of the piece allowed Allie to show off her slender shoulders and arms, and the bright white of the top popped against her allover glow. Its short length also left her rock-hard abs on display for fans to admire.

On her lower half, she sported a pair of light wash jeans with a high waistband that was worn over her navel, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The body of the garment was loose on her trim thighs and the bottoms flared out even more. The jeans secured in front with a bronze button, and each side had a large pocket that directed further attention to her hips.

Allie styled her platinum, blond locks with a middle part, and they spilled over shoulders and chest. She rocked a pair of trendy, oval sunglasses on top of her head and a black purse was slung over her shoulder. Allie added a few gold accessories to her attire, including a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace with a small, circular charm.

Fans have not been shy about showing their appreciation for the update. In a matter of hours, the post garnered more than 6,000 likes and 80-plus compliments. Several Instagrammers praised her outfit while many more raved over her body.

“My pretty angel!” one follower gushed, adding several heart-eyed emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow you’re a stunning little beauty, yes it’s to [sic] early,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You’re so beautiful,” another follower gushed with a few flames.

“Now that’s salubrious, very stunning,” a fourth added.