Tyra Banks Addresses ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Hosting Criticism: ‘I Messed Up’

Tyra Banks took to TikTok to directly address criticism of her hosting abilities after the second episode of this season’s Dancing With The Stars, which aired on Tuesday September 22.

“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” Banks said, as she spoke directly to the camera. “Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

In the video, Banks compared her hosting slip-up to the experience of Dancing With The Stars contestant Skai Jackson, who almost took a tumble during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.

“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum left a motivational message in the caption of the video.

“Get back up again. Always,” she urged viewers.

Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

As Us Weekly covered, fans were shocked when ABC announced it was to replace longtime Dancing With The Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Banks for Season 29 of the popular televised dance competition. Banks knew she had big shoes to fill, according to the publication, when fronting what she described as “one of the top-rated shows in the world.”

On September 4, Banks told the news outlet that she intended to respect the stage that Bergeron and Andrews had set, and then add her own “icing.” She explained that while she felt confident she would be able to achieve that, she did see it as a challenge.

“I don’t back away from challenges,” she added.

At the time, the presenter also noted that she was not worried about any mishaps that might take place during a live show, according to the news source, as she loves when something wrong happens “because the world can see, like, the imperfection.”

This came after Bergeron was hailed a class act on Instagram after he refused to denigrate Banks after she was chosen to replace him as host. The former ABC star had spent the day in a smash room, and one of his fans asked him if he would throw bottles at a poster of the supermodel. Bergeron replied that he would not.

“Nothing against Tyra,” he wrote, which caused his followers to reply to his comment and describe him as a “class act” for refusing to hit out at his replacement.