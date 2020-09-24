Cindy Prado Bares Cleavage In Black Cut-Out Two-Piece On Instagram

Cindy Prado turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share on Thursday afternoon. The model posted a series of images in which she rocked a tiny ribbed bikini that showed off her incredible curves as she lounged on a balcony. The swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination, much to the delight of fans.

The photos showed Cindy posing on the balcony just outside her Miami Beach, Florida residence, according to the post’s geotag. In one image, she stood in front of a silver and glass railing, while the other showed her relaxing on a lounger. A huge body of water could be seen behind her, as well as a line of buildings and palm trees. It looked to be a fairly cloudy day, but that didn’t stop Cindy from stepping out in her suit.

Cindy’s look included a black wireless top with a cut-out at the base of her chest, just above the thick band. Her ample cleavage squeezed out of the scooping neckline, while her underboob was on full display behind the cut-out. The band cut off just above her tiny waist.

Cindy’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a matching V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini plunged into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy shape. Her lean legs were on full display in the skimpy bottom.

The Cuban babe added a ton of accessories to her look, including a gold chain necklace, matching bracelets, rings, dangling earrings, and a pair of dark sunglasses. She also carried a thin shoulder bag adorned with a paisley ribbon. Cindy wore her brunette locks in natural waves.

The first image saw Cindy resting on her hip with her knees bent and abs flexed. She arched her back and stared into the distance.

In the second shot, the model stood with one hip to the side. She tugged at her bottoms to reveal even more skin and directed her gaze at the camera.

The post was liked more than 11,000 times in an hour. It also received nearly 200 comments, mostly from fans who complimented Cindy’s physique.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing,” one fan wrote with heart-eyes and flames.

“Sooo gorgeous I love how confident you are,” another user added.

“Mind-blowing beauty,” a third follower wrote.

