‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Second Elimination Will Occur During Disney Night Extravaganza

Dancing with the Stars has announced that a second elimination will occur during the show’s annual Disney Night extravaganza. The show normally does not send contestants home during this special evening of dances dedicated to the best of Disney magic. For Season 29, there will be an elimination twist that will send one of the remaining 14 couples packing before the series heads into Episode 4.

The show will begin with a cold open that features host Tyra Banks and the celebrities as they take viewers inside their favorite classic Disney films.

The couples will then dance to beloved Disney songs, including “Part of Your World,” “Almost There,” “King of New York” and “Reflection,” among others.

The following are the songs each celebrity will perform with their professional dance partner. As for each Disney Night performance, the choreography and costumes will reflect a concept from the film related to the song.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy will sway the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov perform a Samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Foxtrot to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd move to a Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe groove to a Quickstep to the song “Zero to Hero” from Hercules.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten sway the Jive to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber groove a Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke twirl in a Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from Aladdin.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong glide to a Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from Up.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess bop in a Jive to “King of New York” from Newsies.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach perform a Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from Soul.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will strut to an Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko glide to a Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart will Rumba to “Reflection” from Mulan.

Live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones. Fans from all time zones may vote during this period as well. The live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast and will result in the elimination of one couple.