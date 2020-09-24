Laura Marie Shows Off Her Fabulous Buns In A Sheer Black Thong Lingerie Set

Laura posed near the kitchen sink for the spicy photo.

Brunette bombshell Laura Marie took to her Instagram account on Wednesday night to share a spicy new pic with her adoring fans. The model showed off her fabulous buns as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Laura looked like a total smokeshow while sporting a sheer black lingerie set. The bra clung tightly to her ample bust as it boasted racy cutouts to flaunt her sideboob. The garment also included thin straps that highlighted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching thong panties were cut high on her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while emphasizing her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. Fans also got a small peek at her flat tummy in the photo.

Laura posed near her kitchen sink for the shot. She had her backside facing the camera as she pointed her toes and arched her back. She placed one hand on the counter in front of her while the other tugged at her panties. She twisted her torso slightly and looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare into the lens.

In the background, a paper towel rack was visible. Sunlight could also be seen streaming in through a large glass door to illuminate the white walls and dark hardwood floor.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“She is so perfect,” one follower declared.

“Looking gorgeous as usual,” wrote another.

“Wow cutie with the booty. Happy Hump Day cutie and nice stems,” a third comment read.

“Your body is a dream,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be bashful when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking bombshell bikinis, tight workout gear, and plunging tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a long-sleeved pink bikini with a knotted top that put her hourglass figure in the spotlight. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 9,600 likes and over 170 comments.