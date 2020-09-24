Hilary Duff’s Husband Shares Video Of Her In The Bath Wearing Nothing But A Party Hat

Matthew Koma's a proud husband.

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma showed off his love for his wife of nine months this week with a unique choice of video. The musician took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 23, to share a short clip of her in the bath wearing nothing but a silver party hat.

The six-second upload, which can be seen via Matthew’s Instagram story here or via The Daily Mail, was a short Boomerang of Hilary as she laid down in a large, white tub.

The Lizzie McGuire and A Cinderella Story actress’s body was submerged in the cloudy white water, and she had her hands together in a prayer position to show off what appeared to be her engagement ring. She bent her right knee and gave the camera a very big smile as her obvious natural beauty shone through.

The mom of two flashed her pearly whites, blinked, and moved her hands slightly as the video repeated itself. Her tanned left shoulder peaked out of the water while her blemish-free skin, including her bare décolletage, glowed.

Hilary kept her long, blond hair dry in a messy bun. The “Come Clean” hitmaker had the small and sparkly silver cone hat resting on the right side of head.

Matthew filmed her from above and cropped the clip just below her knee. He captioned the upload “wife” in all caps and tagged Hilary’s account. He used the filter Coconut Creme by Ana Casciello.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

It’s not clear what the two were celebrating, though the “Beat Of My Heart” singer does have a birthday coming up soon. The mom of two will turn 33-years-old on September 28.

Matt’s latest Instagram upload came shortly after he hit headlines earlier this week when he revealed his cheeky new tattoo for the star. As reported by Pop Sugar, he got the word “Hilary” tattooed on his left butt cheek.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek,” he jokingly captioned the photo.

“Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy,” Hilary commented.

Hilary also showed some skin on her own social media recently. She stunned in an animal-print two-piece last month as she showed off her fit figure in a mirror selfie. She told her 15.6 million followers she’d been focusing on her health and working out.

Hilary and her husband share 1-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, while the star is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.