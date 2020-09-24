‘Big Brother 22’ Week 7 Spoilers: Who The House Plans To Vote Out Tonight

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother All-Stars.

This evening will feature the seventh eviction of Big Brother Season 22. The latest evicted All-Star will follow Keesha Smith, Nicole Anthony, Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, Bayleigh Dayton, and Ian Terry out the door. Wednesday’s episode showed Tyler Crispen declining to use the Power of Veto (POV), leaving Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell on the block. The remaining players will vote to give one from the duo the boot, and a plan is already solidified.

According to Big Brother Daily, Da’Vonne is the true target, and the house plans to send her packing. Anything can change up until the last minute in the house, but it looks to be very unlikely this time around. The roommates have had their mind made up about Da’Vonne way before the Power of Veto meeting on Monday, as many feel she is much more of a threat in the game than Kevin. The nominees also believe there will be a double eviction tonight, but there is not one in place. The double is likely to happen next week, and if it is scheduled, host Julie Chen will reveal to the viewers when the episode ends.

Kevin feels he is going home tonight as well in the suspected back-to-back elimination, but to his surprise, he will be safe another week. It will be imperative for him to win the next Head of Household (HOH) as he will almost certainly be on the block again next week.

CBS

There wasn’t much discussion on the plan from the live feeds yesterday, as the cameras we down for a shocking 12 plus hours. Subscribers to CBS All Access were outraged and expressed their frustrations on Twitter, with many questioning why they pay for the service when they aren’t able to watch the feeds regularly. If any conversations went down on the upcoming vote between the houseguests, they were unfortunately missed but bits and pieces will be shown this evening before the boot takes place.

For now, it appears a unanimous vote will take out Da’Vonne, as rogue votes won’t do much for gameplay this time around. The houseguests are so certain in their plan for tonight that they are already planning on who the nominees will be for the next go-round. With Da’Vonne likely gone first, and Kevin sure to follow, The Committee will begin to turn on one another now that there is a limited number of players left.

Members of The Committee have been forming connections with lone wolf David Alexander the past few days, and he might be kept around closer to the end as the group starts to turn on one another. The upcoming double eviction will shake up the game dramatically, as will the new Neighbor twist which Julie will explain in detail during this evening’s episode.