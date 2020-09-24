Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves & Cleavage In Sparkling Pink Bikini

Lauren Dascalo celebrated the nearing weekend with a stunning new post on Instagram on Thursday. In the photos, the model rocked a sparkling pink bikini that put her curves on display and did nothing but favors for her assets. The skimpy ensemble certainly drove fans wild.

Lauren’s look included a skintight top with a small clasp at the center, as well as a cut-out. The low-scooping neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out on all sides. Additionally, the top appeared to ride up slightly, so her underboob was on show.

Lauren’s rock-hard abs were exposed between the bra and a matching V-shaped thong with layered straps. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her lean legs.

Lauren accessorized her ensemble with a silver bangle on one wrist. Her blond locks were styled down in beachy waves, though both sides appeared to be pinned up. Additionally, a few strands were left out to frame her face.

The photos showed Lauren standing in front of a plain white wall. Light appeared to wash over her from somewhere off-camera, giving her skin a healthy glow.

In the first image, Lauren cocked one hip to the side in a way that emphasized her curvy figure. She pushed her hair away from her chest and flashed a huge smile.

The second photo saw the model with her legs slightly crossed. She arched her back and popped out her chest while pursing her lips at the camera.

Finally, the third shot captured Lauren leaning over to one side and resting her hand on her thigh. She pushed her derriere out and played with her hair as she flashed a piercing gaze.

The post garnered more than 7,300 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for the fitness guru in the comments section.

“This smile is killing me!!” one fan wrote.

“The smile that we loveeeeee,” another user added.

“That color suits you so well!” a third follower penned.

“Thanks for always brightening up my feed,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren has been slaying her Instagram feed this week. In another post, she sported a long-sleeved tee with nothing underneath and tiny bikini bottoms that showed off her assets, which her followers loved.