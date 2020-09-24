Tyra Banks Shows Off Long Legs & ‘Fierceness’ In New ‘DWTS’ Photo

Tyra Banks showed off her long legs and overall fierceness in a new photo uploaded to the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page. The host of America’s Next Top Model looked glamorous and ready for action in the snap, which was liked over 23,000 times and counting thus far.

The photo, which was taken on the set of the ABC reality competition series, showed off some of Tyra’s best assets, including her ultra-long and lean legs. She stood on a stage that featured a multitude of colorful lights and geometric patterns. The prevalent tones were pink, blue, and yellow atop a slick black floor.

Tyra wore her long, highlighted tresses up and away from her face. They were fashioned into a topknot that was secured in the middle of her scalp. The remainder of her hair fell down over the ponytail and merged into the remaining length which was fashioned into long curls.

Her smoking-hot ensemble merged a futuristic and sassy fashion look into an unforgettable overall style.

A metallic corset with a floor-length sheer panel front and a pair of shorts looked fabulous with the addition of black sleeves. These were fitted to Tyra’s biceps and ran the length of her arms to her wrists where gold glittery accents finished the accessory piece.

Gold panels ran down her sides and broke up the stark color of the shorts.

Tyra paired that with sky-high black heels with a peephole toe.

Fans found the outfit to be quite interesting. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“That is some outfit, it suits her tho,” commented one fan,

“A supermodel costume for sure,” wrote a second Instagram user.

In the pic, Tyra appeared to use a modeling technique that was featured during the second episode of the series, She was seen in a comedy bit for the show’s intro which featured Tyra as she taught the celebrities how to use her infamous “smize” to their advantage throughout the competition.

While fans applauded her bold fashion choices in the comments section of the post, many continued to speak out against the former supermodel’s new gig as host of Dancing with the Stars.

“No reason to wear a costume and change in the middle of the episode,” penned a third follower about Tyra’s mid-episode outfit switch.

“She needs to stay in the background of the show, not out front. The show is not about her, it’s about the competing stars,” explained a fourth viewer.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Tyra is also getting pushback from viewers for cutting off the judges during the live episodes and asking personal questions of the contestants that had nothing to do with their dances.