NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Leave Bucks For Big-Market Team

After the Milwaukee Bucks were surprisingly eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, rumors have started to swirl around reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the team. By missing out on a chance to contend for the NBA championship title, many people believe that Antetokounmpo will follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Milwaukee in the 2020 offseason. He may be under contract with the Bucks for another season, but if he declines to sign the massive contract extension that they are planning to offer this fall, they could be left with no choice but to make him available on the trading block.

However, there are still some people who think that Antetokounmpo will choose to stay with the Bucks, including NBA legend Kevin Garnett. In a recent appearance on Complex’s Load Management podcast, Garnett talked about Antetokounmpo and predicted his plans for the offseason. For Garnett, he strongly believes that Antetokounmpo isn’t the type of player that will leave his current team to join a big-market franchise.

“I don’t see Giannis leaving,” Garnett said, as quoted by Jordan Treske of Fansided’s Behind The Buck Pass. “I think Giannis is comfortable with being in a small market. He won’t want those responsibilities of being in a big market. I know social media is going to play a part in that, but he’s a very firm, very stubborn kid. To the point where he can do another three years in Milwaukee and see if it works. I don’t know if that’s the smartest, but he’s bull-headed enough to make a stand and stay with that franchise and go through it until he sees different. I don’t see him leaving.”

Harry How / Getty Images

It would definitely be interesting to see the likes of Antetokounmpo playing for a big-market team, but it’s hard to blame Garnett for thinking that he’s content staying in the small market. When they suffered a second-round exit in the 2020 Playoffs, Antetokounmpo immediately addressed rumors about his supposed departure from Milwaukee by saying that he wouldn’t leave the Bucks as long as all of them are “fighting for the same thing.” Also, he has already said on numerous occasions that he has no interest in teaming up with other superstars just to win an NBA championship title.

However, the Bucks should do their part to keep Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. When the 2019-20 NBA season is officially over, the Bucks should look for ways to address some of the issues on their roster and give the “Greek Freak” a better supporting cast that would boost their chances of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year.