Cassie Looks Fierce In Short Green Dress & Long Gloves For Latest Instagram Post

Singer, model, and actress Cassie Ventura took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new fierce snapshots of herself. The 34-year-old who gave birth to her daughter, Frankie, last year is known for her drop-dead-gorgeous looks and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Long Way 2 Go” hitmaker stunned in a strapless green dress that fell way above her upper thigh. The garment appeared to be slightly fitted and displayed her decolletage. Cassie paired the look with matching long gloves that covered the majority of her arms. She styled her long dark hair in two side ponytails but left the front down to frame out her face. Cassie is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoo on her right upper arm. According to Steal Her Style, the songstress has a total of 11 tattoos inked all over her body.

Cassie treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first slide, she was snapped in front of a plain white wall from the legs-up. Cassie bent her knees slightly and looked down to her left with her locks covering one of her eyes. She placed one arm in between her upper thighs while resting the other beside her.

In the next frame, Cassie was captured closer up in a beauty shot. She raised one arm to her forehead while gazing directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

For her caption, Cassie credited the photographer, Amber Asaly, her hairstylist, Tyler Bahmb, makeup artist, Rokael, and fashion stylist, Deonte Nash for helping her achieve this glammed-up look.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 101,000 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.2 million followers.

“Oooooo we loveeee it come through beautiful mom,” one user wrote.

“TOTALLY AMAZING AND BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared passionately, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Lookin like a whole BRATZ DOLL. Beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Beautiful, that’s definitely your color,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Cassie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a light blue string bikini with daisies all over. Cassie accessorized herself with a necklace and kept her hair off her face. Her daughter, Frankie, wore a matching swimsuit with the same pattern and looked adorable.

Within the same upload, the Step Up 2: The Streets actress also uploaded a number of pics of her husband and father of her child, Alex Fine, with their child.