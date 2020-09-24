Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Chest In A Skimpy White Crop Top During ‘Magic Hour’

Kristin soaked up some sun while posing on a boat.

Kristin Cavallari stunned in her most recent Instagram selfie on Wednesday night. The reality TV star showed some skin as she revealed that her photo had a bit of magic in it due to the golden light of the sun.

In the sexy shot, Kristin looked beautiful as she wore a skimpy white crop top. The garment featured a scooped neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It also included thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders in the process. The shirt was cut just under her chest and gave fans a small peek at her flat tummy as well.

Kristin — who has become known for her jewelry line Uncommon James — accessorized the gorgeous look with multiple gold chains around her neck. She also added two sets of large gold hoop earrings.

Kristin posed on a boat as she held the camera with both of her arms stretched out in front of her. She tilted her head to the side and wore a flirty smile on her face as she stared into the lens.

In the background of the shot, some tall palm trees and a bright blue sky could be seen. The water and many other boats were also visible. She geotagged her location as Catalina Island.

She wore her shoulder-length blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell over her neck and brushed lightly over the tops of her shoulders.

Kristin’s over 4.1 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 122,000 likes within the first 13 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 830 messages during that time.

“You. Are. Sunshine,” one follower declared.

“Your eyes look sad….you smile but deep inside,” another stated.

“How is she so pretty!? I can’t even,” a third social media user gushed.

“Hey we got another Catalina island beauty,” a fourth person wrote.

The Very Cavallari star’s followers have grown accustomed to seeing her rock stylish and sexy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting teeny tops, skimpy dresses, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a plain white short-sleeved shirt, which she knotted in the front to expose her taut tummy and toned abs. That pic was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 75,000 likes and over 530 comments.